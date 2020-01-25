Head to Head Review: Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) vs. EVRAZ (NYSE:EVRZF)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) and EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVRAZ has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.9% of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and EVRAZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Siderurgica Nacional 10.33% 23.93% 5.11% EVRAZ N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and EVRAZ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Siderurgica Nacional $5.93 billion 0.82 $1.39 billion $0.95 3.68 EVRAZ $12.84 billion 0.55 $2.41 billion $1.65 2.97

EVRAZ has higher revenue and earnings than Companhia Siderurgica Nacional. EVRAZ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Companhia Siderurgica Nacional, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and EVRAZ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Siderurgica Nacional 1 4 2 0 2.14 EVRAZ 2 2 0 0 1.50

Summary

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional beats EVRAZ on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries. The company primarily explores for iron ore reserves at Casa de Pedra mine located in the city of Congonhas in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil; and limestone and dolomite, and tin deposits. In addition, it operates railway and port facilities; produces and sells cement to construction material stores, home centers, concrete producers, construction companies, mortar industries, and cement artifact produce; and generates electric power from its thermoelectric co-generation and hydroelectric power plants. The company also exports its products. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Itaim Bibi, Brazil.

EVRAZ Company Profile

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products. The company is involved in the extraction of vanadium ore; iron ore mining and enrichment; and coal mining and enrichment, as well as energy-generation, shipping, and railway transportation businesses. It has operations in the Commonwealth of Independent States, America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and internationally. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia. EVRAZ plc is a subsidiary of Lanebrook Limited.

