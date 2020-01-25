Head-To-Head Review: Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) & PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Kosmos Energy has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kosmos Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Kosmos Energy pays out -38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kosmos Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kosmos Energy and PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00 PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR 0 0 6 0 3.00

Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus price target of $8.42, suggesting a potential upside of 40.84%. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a consensus price target of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 46.69%. Given PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR is more favorable than Kosmos Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kosmos Energy and PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $902.37 million 2.66 -$93.99 million ($0.47) -12.72 PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR $95.58 billion 1.01 $7.17 billion $1.43 10.33

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Kosmos Energy. Kosmos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kosmos Energy and PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy 12.18% -2.68% -0.55% PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR 10.45% 10.41% 3.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.8% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kosmos Energy beats PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. Kosmos Energy Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the its domestic refineries. Its Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in the refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The company's Gas and Power segment engages in the logistic and trading of natural gas and liquid natural gas; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer business operations. Its Biofuels segment is involved in the production of biodiesel and its co-products, as well as production and trading of ethanol, sugar, and electric power generated from sugarcane bagasse. The company's Distribution segment sells oil products, including gasoline and diesel; ethanol; and vehicle natural gas, as well as distributes oil products in South America. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

