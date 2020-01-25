Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HIIQ. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped coverage on Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Get Health Insurance Innovations alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $970,468.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $119,625.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,764,145. 47.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIIQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 37.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 148.2% in the second quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 406,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 242,981 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 143,054 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 334.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 27,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the second quarter worth $337,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIIQ stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $302.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.35. Health Insurance Innovations has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.