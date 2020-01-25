Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $340,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,056,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $112,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,972,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,707 shares of company stock valued at $769,539 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 857.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.59. 670,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 161.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $35.74.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

