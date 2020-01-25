Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. reduced its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Realty Trust comprises approximately 0.2% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 461,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,439,000 after purchasing an additional 47,963 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,117,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,550,000 after purchasing an additional 473,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,380,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,552,000 after purchasing an additional 51,384 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

NYSE:HR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,354. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 161.78, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $35.74.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $112,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,272 shares in the company, valued at $15,972,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $340,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,056,718.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,707 shares of company stock valued at $769,539 in the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

