HeartBout 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,560.00 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One HeartBout token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $111,795.00 and approximately $9,560.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.68 or 0.03117004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00202443 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00123990 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HeartBout was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,195,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HeartBout can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

