Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,225 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 5.4% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $26,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 81,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 38,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 15,784 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,381,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $9,328,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $207.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average of $48.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

