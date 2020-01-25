Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) One Day Volume Tops $2.74 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $24.91 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.22 or 0.03147737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00203791 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029490 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00124026 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036831 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,080,210,454 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

