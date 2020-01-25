HedgeTrade (HEDG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $802,823.00

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for about $2.53 or 0.00030323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $728.19 million and $802,823.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006530 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003887 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00029124 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000685 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,114,855 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

