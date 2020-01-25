HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HDELY. Societe Generale upgraded HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of HDELY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.24. 23,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,795. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.05.

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

