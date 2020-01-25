Helium Price Reaches $0.0108 on Major Exchanges (HLM)

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia. Helium has a market capitalization of $131,331.00 and $2.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007460 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009084 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Helium Profile

HLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 12,553,223 coins and its circulating supply is 12,204,843 coins. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

