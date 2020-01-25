HelloGold Reaches Market Capitalization of $142,381.00 (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One HelloGold token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Gatecoin and HitBTC. During the last week, HelloGold has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. HelloGold has a total market cap of $142,381.00 and $9.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.92 or 0.03103059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00204027 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00124027 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HelloGold Profile

HelloGold launched on August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here. HelloGold’s official website is www.hellogold.org.

HelloGold Token Trading

HelloGold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gatecoin and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

