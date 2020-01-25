HempCoin (THC) 1-Day Volume Tops $6.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $233,315.00 and $6.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00052455 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00073562 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,311.71 or 0.99706583 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00037428 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001421 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 254,628,173 coins and its circulating supply is 254,493,023 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.