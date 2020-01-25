Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on HFWA. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

In related news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $237,917.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,613.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Heritage Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Heritage Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Heritage Financial by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.84. The company had a trading volume of 116,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,680. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.56. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $33.22.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

