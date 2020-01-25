HEROcoin (PLAY) Trading 22.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $337,982.00 and approximately $10,835.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and Kucoin. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $260.54 or 0.03111472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00202850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029490 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00124421 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,608,201 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

