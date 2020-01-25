Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Sold by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA cut its holdings in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60,564 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA owned 0.09% of Heron Therapeutics worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,744,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,387,000 after acquiring an additional 330,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,116,000 after acquiring an additional 42,657 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 851,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 4,496.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 554,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,169,000.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HRTX traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $22.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.60.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $42.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.02 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 140.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

