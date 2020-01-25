HeroNode Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $748.00 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $66,305.00 and $748.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeroNode token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Token Store, Bibox and LBank. During the last week, HeroNode has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HeroNode alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.89 or 0.03106339 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00202777 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00029195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00123615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HeroNode Token Profile

HeroNode’s launch date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node.

HeroNode Token Trading

HeroNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Token Store, LBank, Bibox and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeroNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeroNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.