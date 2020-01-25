Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.22

News stories about Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) have trended neutral on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hewlett Packard Enterprise earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s ranking:

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on HPE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $1,056,096.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $347,973.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,973.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,737 shares of company stock worth $1,880,320. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.