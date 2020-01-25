Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Shares of HRC opened at $109.64 on Friday. Hill-Rom has a 1 year low of $93.88 and a 1 year high of $117.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.83 and a 200-day moving average of $106.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $492,713.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,173.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $634,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.60.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

