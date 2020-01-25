HOLD (HOLD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $106.00

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last seven days, HOLD has traded 70.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HOLD token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HOLD has a market cap of $122,887.00 and $106.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HOLD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $260.29 or 0.03122300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00203050 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029343 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00123784 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HOLD

HOLD’s genesis date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ. The official website for HOLD is hold.co. HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ.

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.