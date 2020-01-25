HollyWoodCoin Price Tops $0.0002 (HWC)

HollyWoodCoin (CURRENCY:HWC) traded 97.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. HollyWoodCoin has a market cap of $3,955.00 and $28.00 worth of HollyWoodCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HollyWoodCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Crex24. During the last week, HollyWoodCoin has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HollyWoodCoin alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin Profile

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. HollyWoodCoin’s total supply is 42,892,902 coins and its circulating supply is 23,537,624 coins. The official website for HollyWoodCoin is hollywoodcoin.us. HollyWoodCoin’s official Twitter account is @Hollywood_Coin.

Buying and Selling HollyWoodCoin

HollyWoodCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyWoodCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HollyWoodCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HollyWoodCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HollyWoodCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HollyWoodCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.