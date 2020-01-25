Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.4% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $41,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

HD traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.00. 4,467,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,193,486. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.22. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $177.41 and a fifty-two week high of $239.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

