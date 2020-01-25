Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after buying an additional 1,280,467 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,716 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $753,701,000 after purchasing an additional 546,832 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 851,724.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $93,011,000 after purchasing an additional 425,862 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $62,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $1.65 on Friday, reaching $232.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,467,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,486. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.22. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $177.41 and a 1 year high of $239.31. The company has a market capitalization of $254.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Nomura cut their target price on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.