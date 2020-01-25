Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.0% of Advisor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after buying an additional 1,280,467 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 915,716 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $753,701,000 after buying an additional 546,832 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 851,724.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $93,011,000 after buying an additional 425,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $232.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $254.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.22. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $177.41 and a 1-year high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

