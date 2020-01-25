Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Purchased by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 924,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 234,097 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics accounts for about 1.4% of Columbus Circle Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Columbus Circle Investors owned approximately 0.49% of Horizon Therapeutics worth $33,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 233,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,395 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 387,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 128,634 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,006,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after purchasing an additional 329,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics stock opened at $37.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 84,886 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $3,019,395.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 987,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,142,839.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 9,969 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $324,092.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,968.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,598. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.