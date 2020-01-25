Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $47.37.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $495,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,904.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $201,999.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,694.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,460 shares of company stock worth $5,304,877 in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,069,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,218,000 after purchasing an additional 410,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,080,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,994 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 12.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,683,000 after purchasing an additional 276,629 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 12.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,506,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,059,000 after purchasing an additional 163,810 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 23.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,349,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,713,000 after purchasing an additional 257,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.