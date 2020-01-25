HorusPay Trading Down 73.5% Over Last 7 Days (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 82% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One HorusPay token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX. During the last week, HorusPay has traded 73.5% lower against the dollar. HorusPay has a market capitalization of $142,229.00 and $1.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HorusPay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $260.29 or 0.03122300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00203050 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029343 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00123784 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HorusPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HorusPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.