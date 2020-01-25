Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,976,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 510,837 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.28% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $36,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 119.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 67.2% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at $64,841,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

Shares of HST traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.08. 9,593,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,806,227. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a current ratio of 7.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

