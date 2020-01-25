Howland Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668,930 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,391 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,969,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,699 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 292.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,100,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,331,000 after acquiring an additional 820,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 643,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,756,000 after acquiring an additional 401,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $133.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $98.09 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $428.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. ValuEngine lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

