HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.53.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Argus cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

NYSE HPQ opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.51. HP has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.44.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 60,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $1,212,640.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,611,014.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 115.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of HP by 255.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

