HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,235 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,554 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in HP by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,596 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HP by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 320,272 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in HP by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 45,411 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 12,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in HP by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 195,969 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,299,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,826,906. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.51. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

