HTMLCOIN Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.43 Million (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $5.43 million and $18,124.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.01190772 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00052861 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00034742 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00207553 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00073974 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001904 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com.

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, Fatbtc, HitBTC, C-Patex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.