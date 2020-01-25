Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Shares Purchased by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,413,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Hudson Pacific Properties accounts for approximately 8.9% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Presima Inc. owned about 0.91% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $53,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 242,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Sanford Dale Shimoda sold 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $37.90.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HPP shares. BTIG Research set a $40.00 target price on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $42.00 target price on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

