Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $361.31.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $337.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Also, Director James J. /Ky Obrien sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $863,025.00. Insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 9.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 12.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $356.90 on Friday. Humana has a 12-month low of $225.65 and a 12-month high of $376.39. The company has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $362.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

