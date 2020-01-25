Humaniq (HMQ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $73,769.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Humaniq token can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Hotbit and Mercatox. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $73,769.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $262.96 or 0.03138786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00203023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029421 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00124123 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq launched on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com.

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, Hotbit, Mercatox and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

