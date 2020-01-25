Humanscape Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $52,333.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, DigiFinex and CPDAX.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.38 or 0.03095465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00202655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00123944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,930,135 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico.

Humanscape can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, DigiFinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

