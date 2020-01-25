Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $66,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,494.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane E. Ratekin sold 7,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $526,327.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,444.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,664 shares of company stock worth $644,659. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 2,794.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 268,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 258,855 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,586,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 39,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $67.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.96. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $44.78 and a 52-week high of $70.91.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $219.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.59 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.