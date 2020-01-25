Hush (HUSH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $850.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. Hush has a total market cap of $375,672.00 and approximately $850.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hush has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for $0.0457 or 0.00000546 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Coinroom and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00582782 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00119885 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00118593 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001446 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,227,943 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Coinroom and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

