HYCON Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.32 Million (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HYCON has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. HYCON has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and $606,322.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $263.70 or 0.03138122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00202768 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029517 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00124292 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON’s total supply is 2,999,984,060 coins and its circulating supply is 2,114,459,987 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HYCON Coin Trading

HYCON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

