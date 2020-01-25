Hydro Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, Hydro has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. Hydro has a market capitalization of $6.82 million and $308,568.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, BitForex, BitMart and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $463.01 or 0.05546929 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026569 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00128420 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00020264 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00033619 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Hydro Profile

Hydro (HYDRO) is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro.

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BitForex, Upbit, IDEX, IDAX, Fatbtc, CoinEx, DEx.top, Mercatox and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

