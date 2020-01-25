Hydro Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,747.00 (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $5,747.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Ethfinex, DDEX and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $460.42 or 0.05517866 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026490 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00128662 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00019939 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00033587 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com.

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, OKEx, Bgogo, Bancor Network, DDEX and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

