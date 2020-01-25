Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Tops $0.0022

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Bgogo, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and OKEx. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $1.57 million and $7,854.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

HOT is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io.

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, OKEx, Bgogo, Bancor Network, HADAX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

