HyperCash (HC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $11.87 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. HyperCash has a market cap of $60.96 million and $11.87 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HyperCash has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00016305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, EXX, OKEx and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperCash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.70 or 0.03138122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00202768 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029517 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00124292 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,492,273 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cryptopia, EXX, Binance, Bit-Z, TOPBTC, ZB.COM, Bithumb, HitBTC, Gate.io, Huobi, OKEx, Coinnest and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

