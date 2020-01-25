HyperExchange (HX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $173.00

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded up 19.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. HyperExchange has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $173.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperExchange coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HyperExchange has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HyperExchange alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.17 or 0.03148500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00204101 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00124020 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperExchange Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. The official website for HyperExchange is hx.cash.

Buying and Selling HyperExchange

