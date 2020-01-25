HyperQuant (HQT) Reaches Market Cap of $48,638.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $48,638.00 and approximately $250,579.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperQuant token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, IDAX, Hotbit and Kryptono. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HyperQuant Token Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net.

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDAX, Kryptono and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

