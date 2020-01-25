I/O Coin (IOC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.21 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0674 or 0.00000808 BTC on popular exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $6,488.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.88 or 0.01186371 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00031478 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000176 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000057 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,942,841 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io.

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.