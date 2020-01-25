I/O Coin Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0693 or 0.00000826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $5,608.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.91 or 0.01237882 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00031430 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000052 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000073 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,943,921 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io.

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.