IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $293.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

IBERIABANK stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. IBERIABANK has a 52-week low of $66.55 and a 52-week high of $81.86. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of IBERIABANK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens set a $83.00 price target on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price objective on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. IBERIABANK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $1,441,522.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

