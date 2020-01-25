Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys 2,215 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,995 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.1% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 28.9% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 482,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $83,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at $9,857,744.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.68.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $205.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,719,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,253,803. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.30 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The stock has a market cap of $406.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

