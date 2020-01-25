Ibex Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.3% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arjuna Capital grew its position in Home Depot by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,966,000. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in Home Depot by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 41,926 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD stock traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $232.00. 4,467,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,193,486. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $177.41 and a 1-year high of $239.31. The stock has a market cap of $254.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.31 and a 200-day moving average of $223.22.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.